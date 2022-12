Insider Buying: Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Ayr Wellness Inc. (CVE:AYR – Get Rating) Director Charles Edward Miles purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 194,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$556,243.13.

Charles Edward Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Charles Edward Miles purchased 5,000 shares of Ayr Wellness stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.54 per share, with a total value of C$17,680.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Charles Edward Miles acquired 4,900 shares of Ayr Wellness stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$14,210.00.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

