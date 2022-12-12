Insider Buying: BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Director Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BRC Stock Performance

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 241,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,752. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.68. BRC Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative return on equity of 772.78% and a negative net margin of 29.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRC Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRCC shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BRC to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRCC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRC by 251.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in BRC by 420.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BRC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BRC by 381.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

