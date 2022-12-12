Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Purchases 2,330 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 545,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,844.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSP Stock Performance

CSP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33.

CSP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSP’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CSP by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CSP during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSP during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

