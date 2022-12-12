Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Purchases 2,330 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $21,459.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 545,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,021,844.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
CSP Stock Performance
CSP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,536. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.33.
CSP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. CSP’s payout ratio is 30.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
About CSP
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CSP (CSPI)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.