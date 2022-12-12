Insider Buying: H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Buys £78,158.60 in Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG – Get Rating) insider Morgan Morris acquired 30,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £78,158.60 ($95,303.74).

Shares of SLNG stock opened at GBX 270 ($3.29) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 248.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98. H C Slingsby plc has a 12-month low of GBX 150 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 300 ($3.66). The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.38.

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and steps, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting, as well as premises equipment.

