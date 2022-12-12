Insider Selling: Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Director Sells 3,939 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) Director John H. Cunningham sold 3,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.98, for a total transaction of $582,893.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,138.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.07. The company had a trading volume of 695,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,111. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $126.74 and a one year high of $224.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.