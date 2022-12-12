Insider Selling: Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total transaction of $363,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,787.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $1.15 on Monday, hitting $72.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,648. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 45.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

