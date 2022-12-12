Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells 29,954,521 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Certara Trading Down 4.1 %

CERT stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.00. 622,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,402. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.15. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Get Certara alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Certara from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Certara currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

About Certara

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Certara by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $685,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Certara by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Certara by 10.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.