Insider Selling: DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) SVP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE DKS traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $122.37. 1,561,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,947,148. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $123.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $91,158,000 after buying an additional 1,118,279 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after purchasing an additional 520,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

