Insider Selling: Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE) Insider Sells 5,105 Shares of Stock

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC (LON:DNE – Get Rating) insider Duncan W. A. Budge sold 5,105 shares of Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.59), for a total value of £27,413.85 ($33,632.50).

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DNE stock traded down GBX 7.05 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 500.95 ($6.15). 3,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,842. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 514.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 509.56. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 452.78 ($5.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 555 ($6.81). The stock has a market cap of £65.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 506.01.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. This is a positive change from Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.81%.

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust Company Profile

Dunedin Enterprise Investment Trust PLC specializes in direct investments, fund of fund investments, and investments in listed private equity companies. In the case of direct investments, it specializes in investments in management buyouts, management buy ins, and growing businesses in lower middle markets.

