Insider Selling: Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,730,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,646.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Thursday, December 8th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $260,000.00.

Hycroft Mining Price Performance

Hycroft Mining stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.09. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,651. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.80.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.