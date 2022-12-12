Insider Selling: Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Sells 2,768 Shares of Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating) insider Vanessa Simms sold 2,768 shares of Land Securities Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 616 ($7.51), for a total value of £17,050.88 ($20,791.22).

Land Securities Group Trading Down 1.8 %

LON:LAND traded down GBX 11.41 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 615.19 ($7.50). 782,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,963. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,160.37. Land Securities Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 459.30 ($5.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 822.40 ($10.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 579.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 646.04.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $8.60. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 780 ($9.51) to GBX 680 ($8.29) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

