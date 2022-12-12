Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) Short Interest Up 696.9% in November

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 696.9% from the November 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IINN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IINN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.08. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,464. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.55.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

