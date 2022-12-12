Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Grupo Santander

Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.80 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.90 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 3.93.

INTR stock opened at 2.00 on Thursday. Inter & Co, Inc. has a 1-year low of 2.00 and a 1-year high of 4.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.68.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.04 by -0.05. The company had revenue of 162.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 176.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTR. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $9,986,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Phoenician Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,536,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 14,819.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 963,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 956,736 shares during the last quarter. 30.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

