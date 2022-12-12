International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ) versus Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Head to Head Analysis

International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) and Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Genius Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77% Genius Brands International -136.29% -38.91% -23.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Genius Brands International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Genius Brands International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A Genius Brands International $7.87 million 26.93 -$126.29 million ($0.20) -3.35

This table compares International Media Acquisition and Genius Brands International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

International Media Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genius Brands International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for International Media Acquisition and Genius Brands International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Genius Brands International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Genius Brands International has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 647.16%. Given Genius Brands International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genius Brands International is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genius Brands International has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genius Brands International beats International Media Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Media Acquisition

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc., a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids. It also develops animated series, such as Superhero Kindergarten and Baby Genius. In addition, the company acts as a licensing agent for Llama Llama. It serves various customers and partners, including broadcasters, consumer products licensees, manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was formerly known as Pacific Entertainment Corporation and changed its name to Genius Brands International, Inc. in October 2011. Genius Brands International, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

