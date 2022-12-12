International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Shares Up 4%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.22 and last traded at $39.89. 1,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 647,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

International Seaways Trading Up 5.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $236.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.13 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.06%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $137,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $137,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,090,815 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

