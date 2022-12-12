Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of VLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,267. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.
Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.