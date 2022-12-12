Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 103.2% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 37,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,267. Invesco High Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $14.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

