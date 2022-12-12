Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 77.7% in November

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the November 15th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,734. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

