Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Down 77.7% in November

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, a decline of 77.7% from the November 15th total of 559,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,734. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.091 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
