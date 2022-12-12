Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for December 12th (ACRV, ADI, ADMP, AFMD, AGESY, AMBA, AMOT, AWH, BLIN, BMBL)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, December 12th:

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV). They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. began coverage on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). The firm issued a positive rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA). They issued a positive rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

HSBC Holdings plc started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Coeptis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COEP). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). They issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Desjardins began coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY). Susquehanna issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL). The firm issued a hold rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH). Maxim Group issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mativ (NYSE:MATV). They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN). They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL). They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY). Citigroup Inc. issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). Susquehanna issued a positive rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW). They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF). They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

