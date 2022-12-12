Investors Purchase Large Volume of ViewRay Put Options (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 13,023 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 408% compared to the average volume of 2,562 put options.

ViewRay Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.59. 32,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,043. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.30. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $5.87.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 78.03% and a negative net margin of 121.25%. On average, research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 192,790 shares in the company, valued at $906,113. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ViewRay in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ViewRay during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on VRAY. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ViewRay in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ViewRay from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on ViewRay to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on ViewRay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

ViewRay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.