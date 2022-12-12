Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 181,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,335,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.
Insider Activity at Iovance Biotherapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iovance Biotherapeutics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,975 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,806,000.
About Iovance Biotherapeutics
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.