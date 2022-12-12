Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) were down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.53. Approximately 181,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,335,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Several brokerages have commented on IOVA. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

In other news, Director Iain D. Dukes purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum bought 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437,664.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,021,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,128,780. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,288,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 255.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,975 shares in the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $13,248,000. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $12,806,000.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

