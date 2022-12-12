IPVERSE (IPV) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One IPVERSE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded 4% lower against the dollar. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $22,910.86 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $907.18 or 0.05329094 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.40 or 0.00507542 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,119.76 or 0.30075248 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

