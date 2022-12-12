iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 27,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 448,506 shares.The stock last traded at $48.54 and had previously closed at $48.56.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.96.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOR. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,104,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,026,000 after purchasing an additional 505,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.