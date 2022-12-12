iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 27,308.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,574 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,593,000 after purchasing an additional 18,781,595 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,866,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,593,000 after purchasing an additional 754,159 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,656,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,652,000 after purchasing an additional 444,913 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 6,543,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,035,000 after purchasing an additional 103,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,379,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,979,000 after purchasing an additional 597,187 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $48.01 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.40.

