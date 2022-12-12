iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the November 15th total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:SUSB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.84. 1,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,444. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.
iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
