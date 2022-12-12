iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 330,300 shares, a growth of 1,901.8% from the November 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,659,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,918,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ RING opened at $22.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $33.58.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.