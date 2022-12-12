iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,565 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,691,000 after acquiring an additional 89,331 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 179,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,482,000 after acquiring an additional 232,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,449,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

USMV opened at $73.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

