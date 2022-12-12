iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $395.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

