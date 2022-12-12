IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Pi Financial

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
Shares of CVE ISO opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.45. IsoEnergy has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$327.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94.
About IsoEnergy
Featured Stories
