IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.75 at Pi Financial

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Pi Financial from C$6.90 to C$6.75 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE ISO opened at C$2.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70, a current ratio of 15.07 and a quick ratio of 14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.45. IsoEnergy has a one year low of C$2.51 and a one year high of C$5.80. The firm has a market cap of C$327.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94.

About IsoEnergy

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

