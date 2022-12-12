ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Trading Down 3.4 %

ITTOY traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $11.30. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.14. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $16.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers information services-related to science and engineering; system maintenance and support services, including assembly, transfer, and installation of equipment, as well as 24-hour maintenance and systems operation services; and IT engineer training services.

