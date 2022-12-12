JBF Capital Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. JBG SMITH Properties accounts for approximately 2.1% of JBF Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JBF Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 559.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JBGS has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JBG SMITH Properties to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
JBG SMITH Properties Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JBGS opened at $19.83 on Monday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.
JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 225.01%.
JBG SMITH Properties Profile
JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.
