JBF Capital Inc. Makes New $134,000 Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlueLinx by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the first quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 21.2% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

BlueLinx stock opened at $66.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $603.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.24.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.98. BlueLinx had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Research analysts expect that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

