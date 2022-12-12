JBF Capital Inc. Makes New $284,000 Investment in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Carol B. Yancey purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,141.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXM. CL King increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

