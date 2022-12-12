JBF Capital Inc. Purchases 3,750 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AerCap by 71.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AerCap in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AerCap during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 1,980.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Trading Down 0.1 %

AER stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $69.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.82. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a positive return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.