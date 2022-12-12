JBF Capital Inc. Trims Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

JBF Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 1,090.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth $70,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Container Store Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCS shares. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on The Container Store Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on The Container Store Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.67.

Shares of NYSE:TCS opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $253.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

