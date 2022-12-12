Jet Protocol Price Down 16.8% This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 12th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $42.31 million and approximately $72,062.00 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005826 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036031 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00044714 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005765 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00020678 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

