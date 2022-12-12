Joseph R. Nerges Buys 3,350 Shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $30,853.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 541,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,986,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CSP Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. 4,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,536. CSP Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSP

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSP in the third quarter worth $283,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP in the first quarter worth $80,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Stories

