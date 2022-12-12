JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target to €2.90

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.10 ($3.26) to €2.90 ($3.05) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aroundtown from €4.10 ($4.32) to €2.70 ($2.84) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Aroundtown from €3.60 ($3.79) to €2.00 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Aroundtown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Aroundtown Price Performance

OTCMKTS AANNF opened at $2.59 on Monday. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

