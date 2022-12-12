JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Target Price to €60.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €70.00 ($73.68) to €60.00 ($63.16) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Covivio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Covivio Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of Covivio stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. Covivio has a 52 week low of $45.05 and a 52 week high of $80.25.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

