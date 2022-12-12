JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,156,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 847,094 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Legal & General Group Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,382,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,293.1% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 205,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,140,000 after buying an additional 190,739 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.9% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 37,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.84.

Insider Activity

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $132.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $389.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.