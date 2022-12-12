JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSREY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 79 to CHF 83 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 71 to CHF 68 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swiss Re has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.43.

SSREY stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $27.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

