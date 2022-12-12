JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (LON:JFJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 462.23 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 464 ($5.69). 62,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 230,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 466 ($5.72).

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £714.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 460.71.

About JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

