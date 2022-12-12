JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $1.55 on Top Exchanges

JUNO (JUNO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00009023 BTC on popular exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $100.81 million and $616,654.40 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 65,029,257 coins. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

