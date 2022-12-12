Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 18.62 and last traded at 18.67. 22,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,431,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kanzhun

Kanzhun Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.