Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 7%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares fell 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 18.62 and last traded at 18.67. 22,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,431,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at 20.07.
A number of research firms recently commented on BZ. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.64 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 15.47.
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
