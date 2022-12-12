Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Compass Point currently has $11.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Kearny Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kearny Financial to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Price Performance

KRNY opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $661.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.70. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 590,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the third quarter worth $2,171,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 112,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.