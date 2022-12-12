Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Buys C$222,750.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson bought 45,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$222,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,182,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,954,563.

Kelt Exploration Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of KEL stock traded up C$0.12 on Monday, reaching C$5.08. 156,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,644. The stock has a market cap of C$975.19 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.09. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.07 and a 1-year high of C$8.32.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEL. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price target on Kelt Exploration in a report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.72.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.