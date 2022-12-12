KeyCorp Cuts Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $73.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $73.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The energy company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.23 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matador Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,668,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

