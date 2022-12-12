KeyCorp Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DRI. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.29.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.25.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $128,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 36.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 914,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,577 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

