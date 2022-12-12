Komodo Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.98 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $27.98 million and $601,516.43 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00269227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00086948 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,167,080 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

