Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Short Interest Update

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the November 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Konica Minolta Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KNCAY remained flat at $8.14 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. Konica Minolta has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $9.39.

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Konica Minolta had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Konica Minolta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

