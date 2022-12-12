Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.10

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 21504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADRNY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.50 ($33.16) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from €31.00 ($32.63) to €34.00 ($35.79) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.95.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

